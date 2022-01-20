Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $129,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 22.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,574,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,829,000 after buying an additional 289,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $76.89 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

