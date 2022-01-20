Masco (NYSE:MAS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Masco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.64.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS stock opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,280. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.