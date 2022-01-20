Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.22% of Watts Water Technologies worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

WTS opened at $186.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.76. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

