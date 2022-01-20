Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $14.40 Million Position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.45% of BioAtla worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BioAtla by 88,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in BioAtla by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the second quarter worth about $212,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in BioAtla in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other BioAtla news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $95,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $97,913.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,328 shares of company stock worth $2,368,887 over the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.