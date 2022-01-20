Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 410,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,678,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.97% of Procept BioRobotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,996,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRCT opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $47.73.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. Research analysts predict that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

