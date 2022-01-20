Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.18% of NiSource worth $17,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 400.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.08 million. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

