Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.43% of Comfort Systems USA worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7,729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $90.15 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $54.29 and a one year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $1,915,373.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $913,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

