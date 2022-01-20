Matthew Zinn Sells 948 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $15,025.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Matthew Zinn sold 613 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $10,390.35.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 2,753 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $62,272.86.

On Monday, October 25th, Matthew Zinn sold 1,363 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $30,599.35.

Shares of EGHT opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

