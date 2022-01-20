Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Up 8.6%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares shot up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.37. 36,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 591,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAXR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after buying an additional 192,732 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 140.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

