McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.