McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,624,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 465.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.13. 1,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.