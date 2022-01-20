McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 562 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 165,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,858,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 11.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $438,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $50,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,022 shares of company stock worth $7,093,955. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.59. 587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.76. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

