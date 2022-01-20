MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $1.52 on Thursday. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 241.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.61%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MedAvail will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MedAvail by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail in the third quarter worth about $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in MedAvail in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

