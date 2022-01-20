MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) Head-To-Head Comparison

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Grove shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MediWound and Grove’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $21.76 million 3.28 -$9.20 million ($0.40) -6.55 Grove $24.09 million 2.56 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Grove has higher revenue and earnings than MediWound.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MediWound and Grove, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediWound currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.26%. Given MediWound’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than Grove.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -44.58% -332.31% -40.39% Grove N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grove beats MediWound on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Grove

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

