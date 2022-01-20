MenaPay (MPAY) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $173,362.83 and $478.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00052126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00114053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

