Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 23,284 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,284 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after buying an additional 158,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

NUE opened at $104.25 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

