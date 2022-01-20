Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 43,554 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 24,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 449,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,441,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

WFC stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.