Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 622 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.70.

URI stock opened at $307.30 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.22 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.