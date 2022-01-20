Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,453 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $71.79 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $74.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

