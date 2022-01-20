Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $13.02 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $92.71 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $94.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

