Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,730 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 124,004 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,482,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 959,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

