Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Buys $22,700.00 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $22,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 91,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

