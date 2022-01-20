Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Buys $22,700.00 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $22,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MACK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 91,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.45.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
