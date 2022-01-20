Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 539,215 shares of company stock worth $178,291,695 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.79. 439,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,149. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.64. The company has a market cap of $903.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

