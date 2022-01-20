Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $17,054,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 539,215 shares of company stock worth $178,291,695. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.19. The stock had a trading volume of 401,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,141,149. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $904.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.82 and a 200 day moving average of $344.64.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

