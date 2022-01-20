Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.95 and last traded at $45.95. Approximately 10,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 302,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

