Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OUKPY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.40 ($12.95) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.
OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $6.84.
Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile
Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.
