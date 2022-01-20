Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OUKPY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.40 ($12.95) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.39%.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

