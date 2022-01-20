Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Microvast will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,679,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,330,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,330,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,714,000. 22.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Microvast Company Profile
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
