MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.77

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 18954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $1,994,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 121.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

