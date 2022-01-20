Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.0% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 326,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,015,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

