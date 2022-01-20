Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.9% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.10. 36,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,663. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.79 and a 52-week high of $87.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

