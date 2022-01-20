Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,672,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,505. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

