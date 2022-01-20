Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 154,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 125,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,630 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,682. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

