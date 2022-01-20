Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,158,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.91. 65,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,682. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $232.55 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.