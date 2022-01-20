Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 469,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 91,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,224. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $34.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.