MIR COIN (MIR) Price Down 6.1% This Week

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $41,790.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.61 or 0.07501392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00064014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,881.86 or 0.99663230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065704 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007921 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

