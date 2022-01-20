Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $1.44

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $112.10 million and $15.73 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00003713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00057299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.46 or 0.07339756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00061522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,825.84 or 0.99974231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

