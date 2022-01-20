Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Price Tops $3,187.89 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for $3,187.89 or 0.07375443 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and $385,101.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00064992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.45 or 0.07492400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,168.36 or 0.99873375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00066079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 3,567 coins. The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars.

