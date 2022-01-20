Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Europe upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.23) to GBX 305 ($4.16) in a report on Monday, December 6th.

MBPFF opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

