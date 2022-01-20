Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 230 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.94.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $3,098,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $111,806,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,031. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

