Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 810 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,703,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,247 shares during the period. CQS US LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,020,000 after purchasing an additional 751,055 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,180 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FOX shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of FOX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,873. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.