Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,730,743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,224,867,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

WST traded up $12.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $388.42. 6,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,966. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.34. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

