Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $60,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,697,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,333,646,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded up $7.54 on Thursday, reaching $354.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.65 and its 200 day moving average is $380.20. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

