Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $104,657,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,828,000 after acquiring an additional 425,024 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

NYSE FRC traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.12 and a 200 day moving average of $203.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $143.60 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

