Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 190 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,284,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,439,807. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA traded up $36.42 on Thursday, reaching $1,032.07. 559,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,146,906. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,054.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $879.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 331.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.23.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

