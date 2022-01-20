Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $82,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

TSM stock opened at $131.01 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $679.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

