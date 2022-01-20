Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $86,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $56,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $219.69 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.