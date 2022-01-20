Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,917 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,917 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.22% of Workday worth $134,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Workday by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,442,000 after buying an additional 188,937 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Workday by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,457,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,713,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $249.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.24. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,772.09, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. raised Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 714,392 shares of company stock valued at $186,501,931. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

