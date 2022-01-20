Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 842,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,993 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $76,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.09.

PDD opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -804.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.86. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. Research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

