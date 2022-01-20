Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 729,500 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 974,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.6 days.

Shares of MTSFF stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

