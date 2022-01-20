MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Down 30.2% in December

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 13,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,701. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.